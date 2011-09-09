UPDATE 1-Disney promotes Chapek to consumer products chief

* Chapek headed distribution for Disney studios

* Disney combining consumer products units across company

* Disney shares drop amid broad stock decline

LOS ANGELES, Sept 9 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Friday promoted its studio distribution chief, Robert Chapek, to head of the consumer products unit that licenses characters such as Mickey Mouse for toys, clothing and other products.

Chapek replaces Andrew Mooney, who resigned earlier this week to pursue leadership roles at other companies.

Disney said Chapek will oversee a newly formed company-wide consumer products unit that will consolidate retail and licensing across businesses, including Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel and its interactive and media network units.

"As the retail market becomes more centralized, it is important to provide the consumer with an array of choices in a seamless, coordinated way," Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said in a statement.

Revenue at Consumer Products, the second-fastest growing Disney segment, climbed 13 percent to $685 million in the quarter ended July 2, accounting for just above 6 percent of the theme park operator and media company's total revenue that quarter.

The unit brings in revenue from licensing classic characters such as Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh plus characters from film franchises such as "Toy Story" and "Cars."

Since November 2009, Chapek was in charge of distribution for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing delivery of television and movie content in theaters, homes, cable TV, digital formats and new media.

Disney shares were trading 3 percent lower at $30.99 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange amid a broad market sell-off. The Standard & Poor's media .GSPME index was down 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Bernard Orr)