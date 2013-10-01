版本:
Disney, Dish extend contract while carriage talks continue

Sept 30 Walt Disney Co and satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Monday they agreed to a short-term extension of their current distribution deal while the two sides continue negotiations.

The companies are discussing the terms for Dish to continue carrying Disney-owned networks including sports network ESPN, the Disney Channel and ABC Family, according to a statement from both parties on Monday. They did not say how long the extension would last.
