版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 02:20 BJT

Disney CFO: ESPN ad sales slightly ahead of last year

NEW YORK Dec 5 Advertising sales at Walt Disney Co's sports powerhouse ESPN are running slightly ahead of the level they reached at the same point last year, Disney Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo said on Wednesday.

At the ESPN cable television network, "we have now seen a slight improvement in pacings from what it was a year ago," Rasulo said at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference.

ESPN is a key driver of growth for Disney.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐