U.S. statistician Silver moves popular site to ESPN from NY Times

| July 22
July 22 Nate Silver, the statistician who earned
star status by correctly predicting the 2012 U.S. presidential
election in all 50 states, said on Monday he is moving his
popular FiveThirtyEight blog to sports media company ESPN from
the New York Times.
Disney-owned ESPN said it is buying the URL
www.fivethirtyeight.com and the trade name for an undisclosed
sum. The relaunched site will encompass not only sports, but
also politics and elections, economics and weather among other
subjects. Content will be shared with ABC News, also owned by
Disney.
Silver, who will be editor-in-chief of FiveThirtyEight, said
he is inspired by the success and the model of Grantland.com, a
site launched by ESPN in 2011 and run by the sports commentator
"Sports Guy" Bill Simmons.
"Grantland is close to the vision," Silver told reporters,
adding that tapping Grantland's expertise "will save me
headaches through the next few months."
ESPN said it expected to launch the new site in a matter of
months, while declining to be more specific. Silver will be
hiring a team of writers, analysts and statisticians but would
not say how many people would work at FiveThirtyEight.
"Politics remains at the core of what he does, so politics
is going to be important there," ESPN President John Skipper
told reporters, adding that ABC News will provide a platform for
Silver in election years.
Silver, 35, got his start in sports, doing statistics-based
analysis of Major League Baseball, which has gained a large
following among younger baseball fans. He started his
FiveThirtyEight site in 2008, correctly predicting the results
of the presidential election that year in 49 of 50 states. In
2010, he moved it to the NYTimes.com domain.
On Monday, Silver would not elaborate on why he is leaving
the New York Times or any discussions with the newspaper. He
said he "had plenty of support."
New York Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said in an email:
"We valued our partnership with Nate, particularly during the
2012 election campaign, and we wish him every success in the
future." She declined to comment further.
New York Times public editor Margaret Sullivan wrote in a
post on Monday that Silver's star power was "significant" and
"his ability to drive traffic - especially among young,
non-newspaper readers with his FiveThirtyEight blog - was
unmatched."
But she said that Silver probably never fit into the Times
culture because he "disrupted the traditional model of how to
cover politics."
Silver responded to questions over Sullivan's assertions by
saying "these cultural issues are getting more play than is
appropriate."