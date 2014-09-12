Disney building 'Frozen' movie attraction at Florida's Epcot

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 Walt Disney Co is adding a new attraction based on the movie "Frozen" to its Epcot theme park in Orlando, Florida, the media company's latest move to capitalize on the popularity of the blockbuster animated film.

The attraction in the Norway Pavilion will bring to life the world of Arendelle, the Scandinavian setting for the icy kingdom inhabited by two princesses, Anna and Elsa. It will replace a boat ride called Maelstrom.

The attraction "will take our guests to Arendelle and immerse them in many of their favorite moments and music from the film," Tom Staggs, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said on Friday on the Disney Parks blog. He did not say when the attraction would open.

The "Frozen" presence will grow elsewhere at Disney parks. At the Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Cinderella's Castle will be transformed into an ice palace each night starting in early November, Staggs said.

"Frozen" is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time with global ticket sales of $1.3 billion, according to Box Office Mojo. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)