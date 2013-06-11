Comic writer's Ghost Rider copyright lawsuit revived on appeal

| NEW YORK, June 11
NEW YORK, June 11 A comic book writer who claims
he created the flaming-skulled character called Ghost Rider got
another chance to press his claim on Tuesday when a U.S. appeals
court revived his lawsuit against Marvel Comics.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a 2011
district court ruling that found the rights to the character
belonged to Marvel Comics, owned by The Walt Disney Co.
It returned the case to the lower court for trial.
Former Marvel freelancer Gary Friedrich, who claims he
created the character, will pursue the case "aggressively and
vigorously," his lawyer Charles Kramer said.
Ghost Rider, a motorcycle-riding vigilante whose head is a
flaming skull, first appeared as a vigilante superhero in 1972.
In 2004, Friedrich began considering legal action against
the comic book company when he learned of an impending movie
adaptation. He sued Marvel for copyright infringement and
claimed that he owned the character and its use in films, as
well as toys, video games and other merchandise.
The movie was released in 2007, starring Nicholas Cage and
Eva Mendes.
Marvel argued that while Friedrich contributed ideas, the
comic was created through a collaborative process.
In 2011, U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest agreed with
the company, finding Friedrich had relinquished his rights to
Ghost Rider.
On Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel of the appeals
court deemed that Friedrich's 1978 agreement with Marvel was
ambiguous.
"First, the critical sentence defining the 'Work' covered by
the Agreement is ungrammatical and awkwardly phrased," Circuit
Judge Denny Chin wrote in the 48-page opinion. "Second, the
language is ambiguous as to whether it covered a work published
six years earlier."
The appeals court found that Marvel was not entitled to a
judgment based on its argument that a statute of limitations has
expired. The court also found that there is a genuine dispute of
facts regarding the authorship of the character.
Jeff Klein, a spokesman for Marvel, declined to comment on
Tuesday's ruling.