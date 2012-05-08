版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 9日 星期三 04:21 BJT

Disney profit rises on media, parks growth

LOS ANGELES May 8 Walt Disney Co's quarterly earnings rose as the company reported growth at its media networks such as sports powerhouse ESPN and its theme park business.

Disney posted net income of $1.1 billion for the fiscal second quarter, a 21 percent gain from a year earlier.

