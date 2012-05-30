Disney Channel to launch 'TV everywhere' service

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES May 30 Walt Disney Co plans
as early as next week to launch a mobile application to let
Comcast Corp cable TV subscribers watch the Disney
Channel on the go, Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger told
investors on Wednesday.
Comcast customers will be the first to make use of the app,
which would be similar to Disney's WatchESPN service, which
allows cable subscribers receive ESPN programs on mobile
devices, Iger told a conference sponsored by securities firm
Sanford C. Bernstein.
The service would be limited at the outset to subscribers of
Comcast, who would be "authenticated" to use the mobile
service through their TV subscriptions.
The cable industry calls mobile services "TV Everywhere,"
and uses the concept to keep subscribers from dropping their
service to get TV programming online or through other outlets.
Disney is launching first on Comcast, Iger said, because the
cable giant secured expanded TV rights as part of an agreement
in January to renew a 10-year contract for Comcast to carry the
Disney Channel, ESPN and other channels provided by the media
company.
WatchESPN was first offered by Time Warner Cable Inc
, Iger said. In early May, Comcast began offering the
sports service for mobile and online use to most of its 22
million TV subscribers, which doubled to about 40 million the
numbers of people with the capability to receive it.
Iger said Disney also intended to offer apps for some of its
other TV properties, including its ABC network and ABC Family
cable channel, but did not say when those would be available.