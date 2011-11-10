Ad growth, economic impact key for Disney quarter

* Disney reports fourth-quarter results Thursday
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 Walt Disney Co will
seek to reassure Wall Street that global economic woes have not
hurt its nearly $11 billion parks and resorts business or held
back an advertising rebound at ESPN and its other cable
networks.
Disney is expected once again to deliver a solid quarter led
by growth at the media and parks divisions when the company
releases results on Thursday.
That would extend a pattern of steady gains under Chief
Executive Bob Iger, who announced last month he will step down
as CEO after March 2015.
Last quarter, the company's shares tumbled 15 percent the
day after executives warned about higher programming and
production costs at ESPN, lower syndication sales at ABC and
tough year-over-year comparisons for its studio division in the
just-ended fourth quarter.
With those issues laid out, analysts are betting on few
surprises and a revenue increase of about 6 percent. But some
remain nervous that slowing growth and economic uncertainty
across the United States and Europe will give travelers
pause.
"I don't think there's a lot of mystery on the numbers,"
said Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan. "What's of
more concern is how the economy is."
"That certainly affects the parks" as well as advertising at
media networks, Harrigan said.
Morningstar analyst Michael Corty said Disney had run the
parks business well through the unsteady economy by weaning
customers off of earlier discounts. Investors will turn their
focus to guidance for next year.
"They should have some visibility into what their bookings
look like" for the coming months including spring break, Corty
said.
Overall, Disney's results should reflect advertising
strength already reported by media rivals Comcast Corp
, Time Warner Inc and News Corp ,
analysts said.
Competitors reported higher quarterly earnings as
advertisers continued to buy commercial time, particularly on
cable television.
Disney shares have gained about 1.7 percent since the
company last reported results in early August.
ESPN, one of the industry's most successful cable channels,
should lead the media division higher as advertisers continue to
flock to sports programming.
The company's studio division, often a swing factor for
results, had hits in the quarter with drama "The Help" and a 3D
makeover of classic "The Lion King". But that showing will be
compared to blockbuster animated movie "Toy Story 3" and other
successes last year.
Iger may face questions from analysts about who will succeed
him in the CEO job. Theme parks chief Tom Staggs and Chief
Financial Officer Jay Rasulo are seen as leading candidates.
Analysts on average expect Disney to report fiscal
fourth-quarter earnings of 55 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue is forecast to rise 6.3 percent
from a year earlier to $10.4 billion.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Bernard Orr)