Disney rides resurgent ads, but economic clouds loom

* Ad spending on cable channels expected to boost quarter
* Economic outlook may spook consumers on which Disney
depends
* Weaker economy could slow theme park traffic
* Latest Pirates installment generated massive sales
By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, Aug 9 Wall Street investors may
look past an advertising rebound and a strong box office for
Walt Disney Co and instead zero in on the outlook for
its sprawling theme park unit as economic uncertainty grips
consumers.
Disney, whose shares are down nearly 25 percent since a rare
earnings miss for the fiscal second quarter, is expected to
confirm trends established by Comcast Corp , Time
Warner Inc and CBS Corp , which beat Wall Street
forecasts with a mix of content licensing deals, movie box
office receipts and strong ad growth.
Analysts predict the operator of TV networks ESPN and ABC, a
movie studio, cruise line and theme parks on three continents,
will report a rebound in results this quarter.
The rebound will likely be due to a healthy advertising
market that fueled growth at the ESPN sports network and other
cable channels that make up a large chunk of the company's
business.
"The trends (at the cable networks) have been strong. I'd
expect that to continue," Morningstar analyst Michael Corty
said.
But in view of S&P's unprecedented downgrade of the
long-term U.S. credit rating, investors may focus more on how a
bleak economic outlook might spook the consumers on which Disney
depends for everything from movie receipts to theme park
spending and merchandise sales.
"A weaker economy could slow theme park traffic (which is a
key risk in our opinion)," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Drew Crum
wrote in a note to clients.
The just-ended quarter should get a lift from the heavy
spring travel period around the Easter holiday plus the new
Disney Dream cruise ship, analysts said. Investors will look for
comments from executives about bookings for the coming quarters
amid concerns about weak economic growth, high unemployment and
the chance of another recession.
Disney's studio division, often a swing factor for results,
generated massive international sales from the fourth "Pirates
of the Caribbean" movie, but faces tough comparisons with "Toy
Story 3" last year, Nomura Securities analyst Michael Nathanson
said in a research note. Most of the company's major movies for
this year already have hit theaters.
Disney is expected to report fiscal third quarter earnings
of 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue is forecast to rise 4.5 percent from a year earlier to
$10.5 billion.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Bernard Orr and Matt
Driskill)