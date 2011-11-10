UPDATE 2-Disney posts higher revenue, shares gain

* Disney revenue gains 7 pct
* Shares rise 2 percent after hours
(Adds details on results, updates share price)
By Lisa Richwine
Nov 10 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) reported higher
quarterly revenue that beat analyst expectations as advertising
rose at the company's cable networks and theme park revenue
increased despite the tough economy.
Shares of the company rose 2.5 percent to $35.50 after
hours, up from an earlier close of $34.64 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The operator of networks ESPN and ABC, a movie studio and
theme parks, reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $10.43
billion -- a 7 percent gain from a year earlier.
Net income for the quarter rose 30 percent to $1.1 billion.
Earnings per share came in at 58 cents.
Results were generally within expectations across the
company, showing strength at the media and theme park units
that are sensitive to the economy, analysts said.
"They were solidly in line on balance," said Janney
Montgomery Scott analyst Tony Wible, adding the parks unit
appeared "relatively healthy" despite concerns about consumer
sentiment.
The parks and resorts group reported an 11 percent revenue
gain to $3.1 billion.
Disney is famous for producing steady gains quarter after
quarter under Chief Executive Bob Iger, who announced last
month he will step down as CEO after March 2015.
The company had been expected to show stronger results at
media networks after rivals including Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O),
Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and News Corp (NWSA.O) reported gains
propelled by a healthy advertising market. [ID:nN1E7A10HV]
The media networks unit, the company's largest which
incorporates sports channel ESPN and the ABC broadcast network,
posted a 9 percent gain in revenue to $4.8 billion.
The studio and entertainment division was the laggard among
Disney's main business arms, with revenue sliding 8 percent to
just under $1.46 billion in the quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Bernard Orr)