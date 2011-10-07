UPDATE 1-Iger to serve as Disney CEO through March 2015

Oct 7 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) extended the contract of chief executive Bob Iger for five years through June 2016, the company said on Friday.

Iger will hold the positions of chairman and chief executive officer through March 31, 2015, when a new CEO will be named. Iger will then serve as executive chairman for 15 months through June 30, 2016, Disney said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)