UPDATE 1-Disney secures rights for future 'Indiana Jones' films

Dec 6 Walt Disney Co has gained
marketing and distribution rights for any future "Indiana Jones"
films under an agreement with Paramount Pictures, the studio
that released the first four movies in the blockbuster
franchise.
Paramount, a unit of Viacom Inc, will retain
distribution rights to the original four films, the companies
said in a statement on Friday. The "Indiana Jones" movies were
produced by Lucasfilm, which Disney acquired in 2012.
Disney has not announced plans for a fifth "Indiana Jones"
movie, though the new deal could make it easier to move forward
on a new installment. Paramount will receive an undisclosed
share of the proceeds from any future films.
The series began with 1981 film "Raiders of the Lost Ark"
starring Harrison Ford as a hero archeologist. Ford starred in
three later films, most recently "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom
of the Crystal Skull" in 2008. Steven Spielberg directed each of
the four movies, which have grossed $1.9 billion worldwide,
according to Box Office Mojo.