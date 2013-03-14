Disney delays "Infinity" gaming initiative until August

March 13 Walt Disney Co has pushed back
the launch date of its new video game and toy initiative known
as "Infinity" to August from June, saying it was seeking to
capitalize on a more favorable retail season.
Infinity allows users to transport Disney and Pixar
characters into on-screen adventures by placing action figures
on a flat hexagonal board. It has been described as Disney's
answer to Activision Blizzard's "Skylanders", one of
last year's top-selling games.
The new launch date will be Aug. 18, John Pleasants,
co-president of Disney Interactive, said in a statement.
But the new date will also mean that the division will only
be able to profit from the new offering in the fourth quarter
instead of the third. The division made a loss in the last year
although it returned to a small profit in the latest quarter.
Pleasants told the New York Times that the shift in the
launch date would definitely impact the division's goal of
achieving profitability for the year but would also allow it to
add more bells and whistles.
Disney's "Infinity" concept comes with games inspired by
"Monsters University," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and "The
Incredibles" franchises. A starter pack with software, the
board and three plastic figurines is priced at $75.