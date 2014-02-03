Disney to lay off hundreds in gaming unit -report

Feb 3 Walt Disney Co is preparing to lay
off several hundred people in its interactive unit, the division
that includes gaming products and the Disney.com website, The
Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
The layoffs are expected to begin after Disney releases its
quarterly earnings on Wednesday, the Journal said. Playdom, a
social gaming business Disney acquired in 2010, is one division
expected to see cutbacks, the newspaper said.
Disney is trying to turn around the interactive unit, which
has about 3,000 employees. Its new Infinity video game enjoyed
strong initial sales after its release last August, helping the
division report a $16 million profit for the quarter that ended
in September, an improvement from the $76 million loss a year
earlier.
A Disney spokeswoman had no comment.