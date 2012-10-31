Disney's $4 bln Lucasfilm deal began with lightsabers in Orlando

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 30 Walt Disney Co's $4
billion deal to buy George Lucas's Lucasfilm Ltd, Disney's third
major entertainment acquisition in seven years, started taking
shape in May 2011, when the "Star Wars" creator had to show
Disney CEO Bob Iger how to use a lightsaber.
Lucas and Iger were at Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park
in Orlando, Florida, brandishing the toys at the grand opening
of a 3-D version of the park's Star Tours ride, Iger recalls,
and "George had to show me how to use it."
Talks heated up this summer when the 68-year-old Lucas
recently decided he wanted to retire from running a business to
focus on smaller, more personal film projects. Iger was excited
about the prospect of adding marquee properties like Star Wars
and Indiana Jones to the stable of brand names he's now spent
$15 billion to acquire since becoming CEO in 2005.
"We proved with our Pixar and Marvel acquisitions that we
know how to expand the value of a brand," Iger said in an
interview. "And brands don't get much bigger than Star Wars."
Lucas is expected to serve as a consultant while Disney revs
the producer's entertainment company, which generated $550
million in operating earnings in 2005 when Lucasfilms made the
last installment of his franchise, "Star Wars: Revenge of the
Sith".
Lucas, in a video interview released at StarWars.com, said:
"I really wanted to put the company somewhere in a larger entity
which could protect it. Disney is a huge corporation. They have
all kinds of capabilities and facilities, so that there's a lot
of strength that is gained by this."
'NOT HEARING ANY FOOTSTEPS'
Kathleen Kennedy, co-chairman of Lucasfilm, is expected to
play a major role in the Star Wars franchise, and Lucasfilm said
it would retain operations in Northern California.
Disney intends to make a new Star Wars film every two or
three years, Iger said. The company will also use the iconic
brand to build theme park rides, produce TV shows and sell Darth
Vader action figures.
"This is remarkably attractive for Disney," said Matthew
Harrigan, an analyst with Wunderlich Securities. "I almost feel
like Lucas really wanted it to be with Walt Disney and almost
gave them a sweetheart deal."
Iger's big ticket acquisitions haven't always gotten such
rave reviews. When Disney bought Steve Jobs' Pixar animation
studio for $7.5 billion in stock in 2006, some analysts said at
the time that the company overpaid for the producer of "Toy
Story" and "Finding Nemo".
Disney has since bought back the stock it issued for that
deal, as it did after spending $4.2 billion in stock and cash to
buy comic book and action film maker Marvel in 2010, said Disney
Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo.
Both of those transactions have paid dividends: Marvel
produced "The Avengers" earlier this year, which had worldwide
ticket sales of $1.5 billion.
Pixar produced two "Cars" movies, which sold $1 billion in
tickets worldwide, and helped Disney design the Cars Land
section of its California Adventure theme park in Anaheim.
"I think we made believers of those who supported us back
then," said Iger, "and maybe turned some of our critics into
believers."
When Disney produces the first of the new "Star Wars" movies
in 2015, "Star Wars" and a film based on a Marvel character will
account for as much as half the studio's action film slate, Iger
said in a conference call. Pixar, with its almost-unblemished
record of success at the box office, will continue to make
another film each year.
"I'm not looking over my shoulder with any of those
acquisitions," said Iger. "In football, there's a term for when
a receiver catches the ball and gets hit. It's called 'hearing
footsteps'."
With the Lucasfilms deal, the Disney executive said: "I'm
not hearing any footsteps."