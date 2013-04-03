Disney to shut LucasArts games studio, lay off workers

| LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, April 3
LOS ANGELES/SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 Walt
Disney Co plans to shut the 30-year-old LucasArts studio
it inherited with the acquisition of George Lucas' film company
last year, and focus on licensing its "Star Wars" brand
externally, a spokesman said on Wednesday.
The closure will involve an unknown number of layoffs. A
"small team" will remain to handle licensing partnerships but
all inhouse development has been halted, including its
much-anticipated title "Star Wars 1313", said Miles Perkins, a
spokesman for Lucasfilm Ltd.
Film producer, screenwriter and director George Lucas is
best known as the creator of the "Star Wars" franchise. He sold
Lucasfilm to Disney last October.
It is unclear how many people are employed by LucasArts. A
source close to the company said that affected workers will be
informed on Wednesday.
The Lucasfilm spokesman declined to disclose the number of
employees currently at LucasArts or those affected by the
shutdown.
Disney, which last year announced it will pay $4.05 billion
for Lucasfilm and has its own interactive games division, is
several months into an internal cost-cutting review. The
decision to shutter LucasArts comes as the developer and
publisher, once known for humor-tinged adventure games like
"Secret of Monkey Island", has struggled in recent years to
produce a hit in an industry increasingly dominated by
action-oriented games.