CORRECTED-Disney in talks to buy YouTube network Maker Studios -report

(In paragraph three, corrects Maker investor to Time Warner
Investments, not Time Warner Cable)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 Walt Disney Co
is in talks to buy Maker Studios, potentially valuing the
fast-growing developer and publisher of YouTube entertainment
videos at half a billion dollars or more, tech blog Re/code
reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources.
If the deal goes through, it would be one of the largest
investments in a YouTube developer by a traditional media giant.
In past years, the website, which is owned by Google Inc
, has tried to beef up revenue by fostering a community
of professional and commercial developers, spurring the growth
of channels such as Machinima and Maker.
Maker draws some 5.5 billion views monthly and has raised
some $70 million in financing through investors such as Time
Warner Investments.
Disney declined to comment. Maker Studios was not available
for comment.
(Reporting by San Francisco Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)