Disney to bring Marvel show to ABC network

LOS ANGELES Aug 7 The Walt Disney Co plans to bring a Marvel television show developed by "Avengers" director Joss Whedon to the ABC broadcast network, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday.

Disney just signed an exclusive deal with Whedon to write and direct an "Avengers" movie sequel and to help develop a "Marvel-based series for ABC," Iger told analysts on a conference call following the company's earnings report.

"The Avengers" superhero movie from Disney's Marvel studio has generated nearly $1.5 billion in worldwide box office sales

