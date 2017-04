LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Walt Disney Co's cloud-based movie storage service will give users the ability to add purchases from Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Vudu online store, a Disney official announced on Friday.

Vudu purchases will be integrated into the service, called Disney Movies Anywhere, starting on Tuesday, Jamie Voris, Disney Studios' chief technology officer, said at an event where the company highlighted mobile initiatives. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by James Dalgleish)