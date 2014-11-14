UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart's Vudu joins Disney's cloud movie service

(Adds details on launch)
LOS ANGELES Nov 14 Walt Disney Co's
cloud-based movie storage service will give customers the
ability to add purchases from Vudu, an online store operated by
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, a Disney official said on Friday.
Films bought on Vudu will be integrated with the Disney
Movies Anywhere service starting on Tuesday, Jamie Voris, Disney
Studios' chief technology officer, said at an event where the
company highlighted mobile initiatives.
Disney is building the service as studios try to steer movie
fans to digital purchases while sales of DVDs decline.
The media company launched Disney Movies Anywhere in
February with Apple Inc's iTunes, and this month
partnered with the Google Play online store. Customers can buy
more than 400 Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies through those
retailers and watch them on a variety of Internet-connected TVs,
computers and mobile devices.
The addition of Vudu comes on the same day that Disney
releases a sing-along version of animated blockbuster "Frozen"
and digital versions of the Marvel hit "Guardians of the
Galaxy."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by James Dalgleish and Dan
Grebler)