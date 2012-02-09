New Issue-Walt Disney Co sells $1.4 bln 2-pt nts

Feb 9 The Walt Disney Co on Thursday sold $1.4 billion notes in a two-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY CO TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.125 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.040 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 1.324 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 47 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 2.55 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.300 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S A2 YIELD 2.63 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/14/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 62 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS