New Issue-Walt Disney Co sells $1.4 bln 2-pt nts

Feb 9 The Walt Disney Co on
Thursday sold $1.4 billion notes in a two-part sale, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 	
    BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and JP Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: THE WALT DISNEY CO 	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 1.125 PCT   MATURITY    02/15/2017   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.040   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 1.324 PCT    SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 47 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS 	
  	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $400 MLN    COUPON 2.55 PCT    MATURITY    02/15/2022   	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.300   FIRST PAY   08/15/2012 	
MOODY'S A2      YIELD 2.63 PCT     SETTLEMENT  02/14/2012   	
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 62 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH SINGLE-A   MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 10 BPS

