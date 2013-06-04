UPDATE 1-Disney hikes prices at U.S. theme parks

* Price hikes about five times the rate of inflation
* One-day admission at Walt Disney World hits $95
By Lisa Richwine
June 3 Walt Disney Co raised single-day
admission prices as much as 6.7 percent over the weekend at its
theme parks in Florida and California, hikes that are more than
five times the rate of inflation.
Higher prices for Disney's theme parks have become an annual
tradition. The theme parks and resorts unit provided 20 percent
of the company's overall profits in the financial year that
ended in September 2012, second only to the company's media unit
that includes the behemoth sports channel ESPN.
As of Sunday, one-day entry to Disney's Magic Kingdom at the
Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, costs $95 for a
person age 10 or older, a 6.7 percent increase.
A single-day pass to one of two parks at Disneyland in
Anaheim, California, rose 5.7 percent to $92. A park hopper
ticket for entry to both California parks on the same day
increased 9.6 percent to $137.
The Consumer Price Index, which measures a sample of goods
and services Americans pay for, increased at a 1.1 percent pace
for the 12 months that ended in April. A narrower measure of the
cost of sporting events rose 1.6 percent.
Disney offers discount prices through multi-day tickets and
other tailored offerings. Most patrons choose a multi-day ticket
and don't pay the single-day rate, Disney spokesman Bryan
Malenius said.