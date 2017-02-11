Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct

LOS ANGELES Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is
raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much
as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
One-day prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida,
will stay flat or rise up to 4.9 percent, the company said.
A single-day, adult pass to the Magic Kingdom will cost
between $107 to $124 depending on the time of year. Disney last
year started using a three-tier structure that charges visitors
more during peak periods to help spread out crowds.
The $124 price for peak season, which is over major holiday
periods, spring break and parts of the summer, is unchanged.
At Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, the new
single-day prices range from $97 to $124.
Price increases are an annual tradition for Disney parks.
The company offers discounts through annual passes and multi-day
tickets, which also will change and in some cases decrease. A
two-day ticket at Walt Disney World will decline by $3 to $199,
for example.
Theme parks are Disney's second-largest division, bringing
in nearly $17 billion in revenue and $3.3 billion in operating
income for the fiscal year that ended in September, according to
company earnings reports.
