Disney posts lower Q1, ESPN operating income fell

LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Media giant Walt Disney Co
posted lower earnings on Tuesday, due in part to higher
programming costs for its ESPN sports division.
Net income fell 6 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.46
billion. Net income per share fell 4 percent to 77 cents a share
from 80 cents a share for the company's fiscal first quarter.
Revenues rose 5 percent to $11.3 billion from $10.78 billion
a year earlier.
The company said operating income at its cable networks
decreased $15 million to $952 million for the quarter due to a
decrease at ESPN, partially offset by growth at its Disney
Channel, ABC Family and A&E Television Networks.