RPT-UPDATE 1-Disney posts lower Q1, ESPN pays more for programming

LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Media giant Walt Disney Co
posted lower earnings on Tuesday, due in part to higher
programming costs for its ESPN sports division.
Net income fell 6 percent to $1.38 billion from $1.46
billion. Net income per share fell 4 percent to 77 cents a share
from 80 cents a share for the company's fiscal first quarter.
Revenues rose 5 percent to $11.3 billion from $10.78 billion
a year earlier.
The company said operating income at its cable networks
decreased $15 million to $952 million for the quarter due to a
decrease at ESPN, partially offset by growth at its Disney
Channel, ABC Family and A&E Television Networks.
Overall, Disney's media networks, including ABC, saw
revenues increase by 7 percent to $5.1 billion. Segment
operating income rose 2 percent to $1.2 billion.
The company said its interactive division made money for the
first time, swinging to a profit of $9 million from a loss of
$28 million.