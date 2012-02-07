版本:
Disney posts slight gain in quarterly revenue

Feb 7 Walt Disney Co reported a slight gain in quarterly revenue on Tuesday led by growth at the company's media networks and theme parks.

The operator of networks ESPN and ABC, a movie studio and theme parks, reported a 1 percent fiscal first-quarter revenue gain from a year earlier.

