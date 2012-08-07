版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 8日 星期三

'Avengers' helps lift Disney profit in quarter

LOS ANGELES Aug 7 Walt Disney Co's earnings rose in the third quarter, lifted by strong advertising at cable networks and the blockbuster performance of superhero movie "The Avengers."

The media and theme park company reported on Tuesday earnings per share of $1.01, a 31 percent rise from a year earlier. Net income rose 24 percent to $1.8 billion.

