'Frozen' movie lifts Disney quarterly earnings

May 6 Media company Walt Disney Co reported higher profit for the quarter that ended in March, boosted by the continued strength of its blockbuster animated film "Frozen."

The company posted diluted earnings of $1.08 a share, according to a statement on Tuesday. A year ago, Disney reported earnings of 83 cents a share.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Ronald Grover; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
