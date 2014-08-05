UPDATE 3-Disney profit jumps thanks to movies, parks, products

(Adds CEO comments from conference call)
By Lisa Richwine
Aug 5 Media company Walt Disney Co's
quarterly profit blew past Wall Street expectations, with a
muscular performance from its "Captain America" movie, higher
attendance at U.S. theme parks and brisk sales of merchandise
tied to mega-hit "Frozen."
Net income rose to $2.2 billion in the quarter ended on June
28, up 22 percent from the year-ago period, the company said on
Tuesday. Diluted earnings per share reached a record $1.28,
beating analysts' average forecast of $1.17 in a Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S survey.
Revenue rose to 8 percent $12.47 billion.
Shares of Disney rose 15 cents in after-hours trading to
$86.90 after closing at $86.75 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger said the company's earnings
per share for the first three quarters of fiscal 2014 were
greater than any previous full fiscal year.
"Our strategy of building strong brands and franchises
continues to create great value across our company," Iger said
in a statement.
Operating income at Disney's media networks division was
flat at $2.3 billion and declined 7 percent for the unit's cable
networks segment, due to a decrease at sports juggernaut ESPN.
ESPN fell in part from higher programming and production costs
for Major League Baseball and the FIFA World Cup, and the
absence of ESPN UK, which had been sold, Disney said.
At the movie studio, operating income more than doubled to
$411 million, thanks to the success of "Captain America: The
Winter Soldier" and "Maleficent" in theaters and home
entertainment sales for "Frozen."
The theme parks unit reported operating income of $848
million, up 23 percent from the prior year and driven by the
company's U.S. operations. Both attendance and guest spending
rose at domestic parks.
The company is drawing up plans to add a "far greater 'Star
Wars' presence" at its theme parks, Iger said, and hopes to
announce details next year. He assured analysts the next "Star
Wars" movie, "Episode VII," remains set for release on December
18, 2015, despite an injury to star Harrison Ford.
Operating income for consumer products rose 25 percent to
$273 million thanks to increases at Disney retail stores and in
its licensing business for products related to "Frozen," the
Disney Channel, "Spider-Man" and "Planes."
Disney's interactive gaming unit reported its fourth
consecutive quarterly profit with help from sales of its Disney
Infinity toy-and-game combo. Operating income for the unit
totaled $29 million.
Analysts asked Iger if he felt the need to acquire new
companies to increase Disney's scale as other media companies
plan mergers.
Iger said the company felt confident Disney can "continue to
mine growth from the channel properties that we own."
"We like the hand that we have," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Lehar Maan; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Richard Chang)