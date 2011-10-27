UPDATE 1-Disney to launch free TV channel in Russia

* New Disney Channel will reach 40 million households

* Disney shares gain 3.2 percent

Oct 27 Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) will expand its television presence in Russia, one of the world's fast-growing entertainment markets, with a free Disney Channel that will reach about 40 million households with programming for children and families.

The entertainment and theme-park company said on Thursday it was buying a 49 percent stake in the Seven TV network from media company UTH Russia. The new, ad-supported Disney Channel will replace Seven TV with Disney shows such as "Phineas & Ferb" and "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," as well as original Russian programming.

Disney did not disclose financial terms, but Russia's Interfax news agency reported the company paid $300 million to buy the stake from UTH Russia, which will continue to hold the majority share of the channel.

The deal was announced after Disney CEO Bob Iger met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Disney operates a cable channel in Russia, but it reaches only about 5 to 6 million households because most people in the country watch free television.

Disney shares rose 3.2 percent to $36.17 on the New York Stock Exchange, outpacing a broad market rally. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine)