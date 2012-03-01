UPDATE 1-Disney disputes shareholder report on CEO pay, role

By Lisa Richwine
LOS ANGELES, March 1 Walt Disney Co
defended its executive structure and pay on Thursday
after a shareholder governance group criticized Chief Executive
Bob Iger's compensation and his added role as chairman.
Disney, in filings with securities regulators, said a report
by Institutional Shareholder Services was "deeply flawed and out
of touch with shareholder interests."
The entertainment and theme-park company said in October
that Iger would remain CEO through March 2015 and take on the
additional role of chairman at the company's annual meeting this
month.
ISS, in its report, said Disney had "reversed an earlier
commitment to independent board leadership without transparency
or shareholder input." The group said the company's move was "an
about-face" from reforms adopted after some shareholders
objected in 2004 to former CEO Michael Eisner also holding the
chairman's job.
Disney said it made no such commitment. "The board
specifically limited its commitment to a post-decision
explanation", Disney said on Thursday, adding it had also
promised to name a lead independent director.
The company said the idea of extending Iger's term and
having him serve as chairman was "initiated by the board and not
by Mr. Iger." The board acted to "secure Mr. Iger's leadership
through his expected retirement in 2016 to provide for an
effective, seamless succession," the company said.
On pay, ISS urged shareholders to oppose Iger's compensation
in a non-binding vote.
ISS said Iger's pay "has risen sharply over the past five
years despite lackluster shareholder returns" and ranked "among
the highest in the S&P 500."
Disney countered that the company had delivered "exceptional
total shareholder return" during Iger's six years in the
company's top job starting in October 2005.
Shares of Disney rose about 57 percent from Oct. 1, 2005,
through the end of 2011. The S&P 500, by comparison, inched up
1.4 percent over the same period.
Disney said Iger's pay was in line with that of media
industry peers. His total compensation rose 13 percent in fiscal
2011 to $33.4 million in the 12 months to September.
For their most recently reported fiscal years, Viacom
CEO Philippe Dauman's earned $43.1 million while News
Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch collected $33.3
million. Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes earned $26.3
million in 2010.
Last year, ISS objected to Disney agreements to pay taxes on
any severance packages for some executives if they lost their
jobs following a sale or merger of the company. Disney dropped
those provisions.