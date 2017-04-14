Bobbleheads and droids lure collectors to Disney's 'Star Wars' event

| LOS ANGELES, April 14
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars"
collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida,
is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the
only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new
Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper
helmets and other coveted merchandise.
With an array of new products and exclusive items, Disney is
not simply rewarding passionate fans. It is also recognizing the
role collectors play in stoking excitement around one of its
most important franchises.
"Star Wars" items were the U.S. toy industry's top-selling
line for 2015 and 2016 with $1.5 billion in sales over the two
years, research firm NPD said.
Disney, the world's largest entertainment company, bought
"Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm in 2012 and began developing new
movies in the celebrated science fiction franchise. The company
then expanded the range of related products to attract both
casual and serious collectors, working with licensees on
everything from $8 bobbleheads to a $7,000 life-size Darth Vader
figure.
"The volume of it has been unprecedented," said Gus Lopez, a
well-known "Star Wars" collector who has co-authored five books
on the subject. "It's on a new level."
Collectors are a key part of Disney's "Star Wars" business,
says Jim Silver, editor-in-chief of toy review site TTPM.
NPD reported that about 3 percent of "Star Wars" sales in
2016 came from collectibles, defined as certain types of trading
cards, action figures, and other products for collectors.
Silver estimates that the share of sales to collectors is
much higher, as much as 33 percent to 45 percent, based on
industry data about purchase habits, the age of buyers and the
types of products bought, such as the more-expensive action
figures.
After acquiring Lucasfilm, Disney and its licensees created
a range of new collectibles, including Elite Series action
figures, which are die cast and heavier than plastic ones,
Silver said. The figures flew off Disney Store shelves when they
were released around the December 2015 debut of the movie "The
Force Awakens," Silver said. "They couldn't keep them in stock,"
he said.
Products come in a variety of price ranges. Bobbleheads from
toymaker Funko, selling for $8 to $20, have become a hit.
"Some fans buy every figure made and various poses of the
same character," said Paul Southern, senior vice president of
Star Wars licensing at Disney's consumer products and
interactive division.
For well-heeled collectors, Disney licensees offer
limited-edition high-end items billed as works of art and
promising to replicate what is seen on screen. Companies such as
Sideshow and Hot Toys offer statues, for example, that Southern
said "capture every detail down to Rey's last freckle."
Collectors "are willing to invest in ultra-detailed items,"
he said.
Offering exclusive merchandise at events like Star Wars
Celebration and San Diego Comic-Con, as well as at Disney theme
parks and in Disney Stores and other retailers, helps stir fan
fervor.
At the current Star Wars Celebration, limited edition items
include Hasbro Inc's Luke Skywalker figure in X-Wing
pilot gear and two assassin droids from Japanese company
Kotobukiya. Funko is selling new bobbleheads including a
Princess Leia figure, which also were made available through
retailer Box Lunch.
Quantities are not always disclosed, but collectors said the
items are usually produced in batches of hundreds or thousands.
Attendees may spend hours in line to score the hottest
items, according to collector Jake Stevens, who said he once
waited four hours to buy a Darth Vader action figure that
uttered lines recorded by actor James Earl Jones. This year,
some manufacturers have created online lotteries for spots to
buy products.
"The collectibility of show exclusives has definitely gone
through the roof," Stevens said.
Adding to the appeal, many of the newest products sport a
40th anniversary logo to mark the four decades since the 1977
debut of the original "Star Wars" film.
Disney will release the eighth episode in the film saga,
"The Last Jedi," in December.
Industry experts say that collectors help spread a type of
enthusiasm for franchises that companies cannot generate through
traditional advertising or marketing.
Collectors are active on social media, in website forums and
on podcasts. They share details about their latest finds and
where to pursue new merchandise. A day before the start of Star
Wars Celebration, enthusiasts were already circulating photos of
Hasbro boxes arriving at the venue.
"A huge percentage of those collectors are the franchise’s
biggest fans, advocates and social media influencers," said
Marty Brochstein, a senior vice president at the International
Licensing Industry Merchandisers' Association. "They’re the kind
of fans who help create buzz at the core, which radiates out to
the population at large."
