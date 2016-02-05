'Star Wars' film to hit $2 bln in global sales on Saturday, Disney says

LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Global ticket sales for blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" are expected to reach $2 billion on Saturday, the Walt Disney Co said.

"Force Awakens" is the third highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history, behind "Avatar" and "Titanic." "Avatar" holds the all-time record with nearly $2.8 billion in worldwide box office receipts. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)