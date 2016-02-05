'Star Wars' film to hit $2 bln in global sales on Saturday, Disney says

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
LOS ANGELES Feb 5 Global ticket sales for blockbuster movie "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" are expected to reach $2 billion on Saturday, the Walt Disney Co said.
"Force Awakens" is the third highest-grossing movie in Hollywood history, behind "Avatar" and "Titanic." "Avatar" holds the all-time record with nearly $2.8 billion in worldwide box office receipts. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.