Disney names Alan Horn to replace Rich Ross at movie studio

LOS ANGELES May 31 The Walt Disney Co
named Alan Horn chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, replacing
Rich Ross, who left the studio in late April following the poor
performance of sci-fi adventure film "John Carter."
Horn resigned last year as president of Warner Brothers
Entertainment, owned by rival Time Warner Inc, where he
had oversight of its movie and home entertainment operation.
Disney's studio lost $84 million in its most recent quarter
as a result of having to take a $200 million write-down for
"John Carter," one of the biggest box office busts in movie
history.
Two months after the failure of "John Carter," Disney
released "The Avengers," which ranks as one of the biggest hits
in box office history, so far grossing $1.3 billion in worldwide
sales. It currently ranks as the fourth highest-grossing film
ever, according to Box Office Mojo.