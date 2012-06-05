Disney to curb junk-food ads, label healthier food

June 5 Walt Disney Co will stop
accepting some junk-food advertising on its television, radio
and online programs intended for children and launch its own
"Mickey Check" label for food it deems to be nutritious.
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger and first lady Michelle
Obama announced the moves on Tuesday in Washington, confirming
details sources gave Reuters on Monday.
The move by Disney, which owns the ABC-TV network and a host
of cable channels, follows New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's
proposal last week to ban sales of sugary drinks larger than 16
ounces (about half a liter) in most restaurants, theaters, delis
and vending carts throughout the city to curb obesity.
Nearly one-third of U.S. children are overweight or obese,
and a 2006 Institute of Medicine report said junk-food marketing
contributed to childhood obesity.
The media and entertainment conglomerate introduced
voluntary guidelines in 2006 that prohibited licensing of Mickey
Mouse and other Disney characters for foods that do not meet
minimum nutritional requirements.
"We're taking the next important step forward by setting new
food advertising standards for kids," Iger said in a statement.
"The emotional connection kids have to our characters and
stories gives us a unique opportunity to continue to inspire and
encourage them to lead healthier lives," he said.
Disney plans to cut junk-food advertising during children's
programming on its networks, including ABC and Disney XD and its
child-focused websites, for foods that fail to meet minimum
nutrition requirements, the sources said.
The new guidelines, which take effect in 2015, set limits on
the number of calories and amount of fat and added sugar for
main and side dishes and snacks.
"Disney's announcement is welcome news to parents and health
experts concerned about childhood obesity and nutrition," said
Margo Wootan, nutrition policy director at the Center for
Science in the Public Interest.
"This puts Disney ahead of the pack of media outlets and
should be a wake-up call to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network to
do the same," said Wootan, whose organization has lobbied for
better nutrition standards for food eaten by children.
Last year, top U.S. food and drink makers including Kraft
Foods, Coca-Cola and Kellogg Co agreed to
voluntary nutrition criteria for products marketed toward
children under the age of 12.