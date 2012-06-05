UPDATE 2-Disney junk-food ad ban latest move to slim US kids

* Company to limit junk food ads, label healthier foods in
stores
* Michelle Obama lauds effort as "huge" step
* Critics say Disney effort is too slow, too small
* Disney CEO says government regulation not needed
By Susan Heavey
WASHINGTON, June 5 Media and entertainment giant
Walt Disney Co's new steps to limit junk food
advertising on TV shows geared toward children is the latest
salvo in the nation's fight against childhood obesity. But it
left critics questioning whether the moves were enough to cut
the growing waistlines of U.S. youth.
The new initiative, announced on Tuesday in a high-profile
event featuring first lady Michelle Obama, will end some
junk-food advertising on Disney television, radio and online
programs intended for children under the age of 12.
Disney is also launching its own "Mickey Check" label for
food it deems to be nutritious to help promote certain healthier
foods in grocery stores and other retailers.
The plan follows New York City's recent proposal to ban
jumbo-sized sugary drinks. The growing campaign -- ranging from
voluntary industry action to government and policy steps -- aim
to curb consumption of high-calorie, low-nutrition foods that
play a role in the nation's obesity epidemic.
The Disney announcement confirmed details sources gave
Reuters on Monday and landed amid increasing
pressure on the food and beverage industries to promote
healthier products.
The new guidelines, which start in 2015, set limits on the
number of calories and amount of fat and added sugar for main
and side dishes and snacks. Kraft Foods Inc's Oscar
Mayer Lunchables and Capri Sun products, for example, would not
make the cut, Disney said.
But some health advocates criticized Disney's efforts,
saying they would do little to shift children's eating habits
and would not be implemented soon enough.
"Three more years is a really long time," said Josh Golin,
Associate Director for Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood.
The move was welcomed by Obama and other health advocates
for putting the might of the $41 billion company behind fighting
obesity in children and teenagers.
Nearly one-third of U.S. children are overweight or obese,
and research shows youth are increasingly being diagnosed with
Type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases related to obesity
that were once thought of as only adult conditions. Data has
shown junk food ads as one major contributor to the problem.
Obama, who has championed healthier eating and exercise
habits as part of her "Let's Move" initiative, and Disney Chief
Executive Bob Iger both said they hoped the Disney effort would
spur other food and beverage companies to do more.
Various industry groups representing food and beverage
makers said their members already take steps to limit promotions
to children under 12.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, echoing the sentiment
of other industry groups, said its members welcome Disney's
announcement and "enthusiastically support" Obama's initiative.
Last year, top U.S. food and drink makers including Kraft
Foods, Coca-Cola and Kellogg Co agreed to
industry-created voluntary nutrition guidelines for products
marketed toward children under the age of 12. But the food,
beverage and restaurant industries as a whole have successfully
fought most government oversight on food advertising to
children.
CHILDREN'S CHOICES
A 2006 Institute of Medicine report said junk food marketing
contributed to childhood obesity, and consumers and health
advocates increasingly are calling on food, beverage and
restaurant firms to limit marketing to children.
Fast-food restaurants, in particular, have been under fire
for using free toys to promote its meals for children. Some,
such as Jack in the Box, have stopped offering them.
Industry leader McDonald's Corp still gives away toys
but has reduced the french fry portion and added apple slices to
its popular Happy Meals for kids.
Packaged food companies have been reformulating some
products by reducing calories, sugar and sodium while adding
fiber and whole grains. Some of those products have failed to
find customers.
Earlier this year Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's
largest retailers, announced with some fanfare that it would
label certain foods such as eggs as "Great For You" and try to
lower prices on healthier food options.
Disney, which owns the ABC-TV network and a host of cable
channels, introduced voluntary guidelines in 2006 that
prohibited licensing of Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters
for foods that do not meet minimum nutritional requirements.
That helped sell more than 2 billon servings of
Disney-licensed fruits and vegetables since then, Iger said at
the event, which featured a Mickey Mouse character making yogurt
parfaits surrounded by buckets of lemons, oranges and apples.
Disney's new effort will not allow advertising during
children's programming on its networks, including ABC and Disney
XD and its child-focused websites, for foods that fail to meet
minimum nutrition requirements.
Margo Wootan, nutrition policy director at the Center for
Science in the Public Interest, said parents will still see some
ads for sugar-filled cereals, canned pasta and other less
healthy foods. Overall, however, it's a landmark step, she said.
"This puts Disney ahead of the pack of media outlets and
should be a wake-up call to Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network to
do the same," said Wootan, whose organization has lobbied for
better nutrition standards for food eaten by children.
Wootan said the announcement is a "game changer" because it
is the first time "a major media company is admitting they have
responsibility for how they talk to children. In the past, the
media companies were pretty much just pointing the finger at
food companies."
Time Warner Inc's Cartoon Network said it adopted
its own guidelines in 2007 but did not offer any details. Viacom
Inc's Nickelodeon had no immediate comment.
Iger, who spoke to reporters after the event flanked by top
regulators from the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal
Communications Commission, said Disney's action could sidestep
the need for political action.
"If everyone does their small part, together we can create
huge change without having the government step in to directly
regulate or legislate our efforts," he said.
Susan Levin, director of nutrition education for the
Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and a registered
dietician, said Disney's voluntary effort would barely make a
dent in children's obesity and that the government would have to
do more to make any sweeping impact.
"I would really love to see a company take a huge step and
say 'We're done advertising anything that's not a whole food --
a fruit, a vegetable, a bean or grain -- we're done advertising
that to kids'," she said.