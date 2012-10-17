US East Coast distillate imports at record low, winter looms

* Imports of diesel, heating oil lowest since at least 2004

* Fall to just 49,000 bpd over last four weeks

* US competes with Europe for barrels after NY spec change

By Matthew Robinson and David Sheppard

NEW YORK, Oct 17 Imports of diesel and heating oil into the East Coast of the United States have fallen to the lowest level since records began eight years ago, prompting concerns about the state of fuel supplies ahead of the coldest winter months.

Figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed distillate imports averaged 49,000 barrels per day over the past four weeks, well below the norm for the time of year.

Last year, East Coast distillate imports averaged 138,000 bpd between mid-September and mid-October. The agency started recording such data in 2004.

The drop comes as the United States competes with Europe for barrels of diesel and gas oil, as a series of refinery closures and outages on both sides of the Atlantic has tightened supplies.

"Distillate inventories are the focus (of markets), as we head into the winter fuel season," said hedge fund manager John Kilduff at Again Capital LLC in New York. "Supplies are tight and the market is highly vulnerable to refinery outages."

East Coast distillate stocks fell by 926,000 barrels last week to the lowest level since June 2008, the EIA said.

Heating oil futures for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange traded around $3.18 a gallon on Wednesday, about 6 percent above the year-earlier level. Benchmark Brent crude oil prices are about 1 percent below the level of last year at $113 a barrel.

U.S. heating oil prices traded slightly above London-based gas oil futures on the InterContinental Exchange in the first two weeks of October, meaning exports into the East Coast could pick up in coming weeks.

However, on Wednesday gas oil prices moved back to a premium, reducing the economic incentive to import distillates into the United States.

In summer 2008, tightness in global distillate markets helped propel crude oil to a record of almost $150 a barrel as refiners scrambled to source low-sulfur crudes.

Crudes with a lower sulfur content are easier to turn into stocks of heating oil and diesel that meet the environmental standards required in Europe and increasingly the United States.

In July, a law came into effect in New York State that will require homeowners to use only ultra-low-sulfur diesel - with less than 15 parts per million - as heating oil.

Some traders and analysts have warned that spot heating oil prices in and around New York could spike to above $5 a gallon in the event of a prolonged spell of cold weather.

Consumers paid an average of $4.14 a gallon for heating oil in New York State in the week to Oct. 15, according to data compiled by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. In New York City, the average price was above $4.32.

"We should be OK for winter heating oil, but that depends on not seeing any big unplanned outages in the East Coast refining sector," said Andy Lebow, vice president at Jefferies Bache in New York.

The Northeastern United States is the world's largest heating oil market. While it can draw barrels from refineries on the Gulf Coast via the Colonial Pipeline, the key link between the two regions has been running at capacity in recent months. Deliveries take an average of 18.5 days to reach New York.