CORRECTED-BRIEF-Dividend 15 Split Corp II announces follow-on offering (Nov. 18)

(Corrects name to Dividend 15 Split Corp II from Dividend 15 Split Corp)

Nov 18 Dividend 15 Split Corp II :

* Dividend 15 Split Corp II Announces Follow-On Offering

* Says preferred shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per preferred share to yield 5.25 percent

* Says Class A shares will be offered at a price of $8.25 per Class A share to yield 13.51 percent * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

