Managers sell highest paying dividend stocks

*Managers say highest paying dividend stocks too pricey
*Selling utility, telecom stocks
*Concerns that 'halo effect' is driving up prices
By Jessica Toonkel
Dec 19 Since the financial crisis, money
managers had flocked to high-paying dividend stocks, lured by
one of the only bright spots in the volatile U.S. equity
market. Not anymore.
Investors -- especially retirees and those close to
retirement -- are desperate for income in a market where
Treasuries are yielding close to nothing. Dividend-yielding
stocks, generally low-risk and with a track record of providing
solid streams of incomes over time, have been a favorite of
money managers.
But now, T. Rowe Price Associates , Bank of New
York Mellon Corp and AllianceBernstein LP are
part of a growing group of asset managers dumping some of these
stocks because they believe they are too expensive.
Managers are moving money out of utilities, telecom stocks
and, in some cases, master limited partnerships. They say that
these stocks -- traditionally resilient in market downturns --
are so pricey that they may not rebound if markets decline.
"If there is another downturn, I don't think they will be
as defensive as they have been historically given how expensive
they are," said David Giroux, portfolio manager of T. Rowe
Price's Capital Appreciation Fund .
Money managers are instead buying lower-dividend yielding
stocks in sectors like health care, industrials and energy,
where they see more potential for growth regardless of market
conditions.
INFLATED PRICES
Through November, investors poured $28.7 billion into
equity income funds, which invest in dividend-paying stocks, up
four-fold from the first 11 months last year, according to
Strategic Insight.
On its face, the move seemed wise.
Utility stocks have been producing a 5.5 percent yield and
telecom stocks are yielding 4.2 percent. They are an attractive
alternative to Treasuries which are yielding about 2 percent.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index has not done much better,
paying dividends of about 2.3 percent, according to Standard &
Poor's Capital IQ.
That premium comes at a price. Utilities and telecom stocks
are trading 14 to 16 times 2012 earnings estimates, compared to
the S&P 500, which is trading at 11 times estimates, according
to Capital IQ.
"People are so focused on yield that they are willing to
pay 14 to 16 times earnings," for a stock, said Giroux.
"Anything above the benchmark index is considered a premium.
The rush to dividend stocks has created a "halo effect",
which could dissipate once the uncertainty around the European
debt crisis, said Vadim Zlotnikov, chief market strategist, at
AllianceBernstein. He believes high-yielding dividend stocks
are an expensive and "crowded" trade.
AllianceBernstein moved from neutral to underweight on
telecom and utilities stocks in September. The firm has been
increasing its allocation in healthcare stocks, particularly
pharmaceuticals like Pfizer Inc and Medtronic Inc .
It is a strategy designed to capture companies that might
raise their dividends in the coming year. Medtronic, which is
yielding 2.7 percent, is more likely to increase its dividend
than the highest-paying dividend stocks, Zlotnikov said.
Early this year, the T. Rowe Capital Appreciation Fund,
went underweight in its exposure to stocks yielding above 20
percent. But in the past month, Giroux has also reduced his
holdings of the second tier of dividend-yielding stocks, such
as utilities.
Giroux declined to name the companies he has sold.
CUT UTILITY EXPOSURE
Bank of New York Mellon Wealth Management is bullish on
dividend stocks overall, but has cut its exposure to utilities
and master limited partnerships they have deemed too expensive,
said Leo Grohowski, chief investment officer.
For example, the current yield of the Alerian MLP Index is
6.3 percent. The forward price-to-earnings multiple for the
industry is 22 times earnings. But the historical five year
average is 20 times earnings.
"Why is the P/E multiple so high? It's because investors
are not focusing on price valuations... they are only enamored
by the yield," Grohowski said.
Grohowski prefers energy stocks, which are paying 3 to 5
percent yields but have single-digit P/E multiples.
While managers said they are cutting back on the most
expensive dividend yielding stocks, most say they still expect
strong performance from dividend stocks in 2012.
Grohowski said he expects dividend growth to be up 20
percent, year-over-year. Similarly, Zlotnikov believes even the
most expensive dividend stocks will perform well in the short
term as the uncertainty around euro zone debt issues linger.
"Over the next three months the 'halo effect' will stay in
place," he said. "But over the next one to three years, things
may change."
(Additional reporting by Sam Forgione)
Twitter: @JToonkel