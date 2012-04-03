Big European dividends make some shareholders wary

* Generous payouts seen unwise until banks increase lending
* Dividend hikes and pessimistic forecasts rattle investors
By Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 3 Many European companies are
gambling their long-term financial security with extravagant
dividends and buybacks, betting that banks will resume lending
before their cash runs out.
An increasing coincidence of dividend hikes and cautious
outlooks have made long term investors nervous about how easily
the companies they back will access, and pay for, capital
against a backdrop of economic unease in Europe.
"There are two things that threaten dividends -- the first
is that you pay out too much cash in a cyclical business and the
second is that you're just too leveraged," Stuart Reeve, a
member of BlackRock's Global Equity team told Reuters.
"We want to know what investment stream we can expect
delivered and the capital growth we can reasonably hope for. We
don't plan for what might come our way in buybacks. We want to
know what the sustainable underlying dividend is," he said.
European companies have announced plans to hand back
hundreds of millions of euros to shareholders in the first
quarter of 2012, following a period of robust revenues and cost
cutting initiatives over the course of last year.
French hotels group Accor will pay almost double
its 2010 full-year dividend despite a record expansion and the
strong headwinds facing its sector, while Britain's
second-largest clothing retailer Next sweetened its
warning of negative underlying sales growth with a 15.4 percent
hike in its payout.
Europe's largest home improvements retailer Kingfisher
twinned the announcement of a bigger dividend with a
sobering outlook for the UK economy, while the CEO of luxury
goods group Hermes told investors its bumper payout on
2011 earnings "should be seen as exceptional".
Mnay more European firms are pushing cash back to
shareholders as cost cutting initiatives bear fruit.
But some investors say the bigger the payout, the more they
worry that last year's sensible stockpiling of resources is
being abandoned long before European banks are ready to provide
affordable access to capital.
More than a third of 850 delegates polled at Morgan
Stanley's recent European Financials Conference said European
banks needed to raise at least 100 billion euros to be well
capitalised and bank deleveraging would slow economic
recovery.
A Reuters poll in February showed the euro zone economy
shrinking 0.4 percent in 2012, returning to growth with a 1
percent expansion in 2013.
Those bracing for further shocks to Europe's frail credit
market fear rights issues could follow the string of hefty
payouts, making the investment banks which run the equity sales
the ultimate winners of a poorly timed phase of corporate
generosity.
"It might well be that investment banks end up making a
fortune here," said Thorsten Winkelmann, a fund manager in the
Allianz RCM European Equity Growth team.
"It's really about the health of the company and their
ability to have a foot in the financing market if needed."
The average dividend yields of the CAC 40, FTSE 100
and Dax have topped 3.5 percent but Winkelmann
said his picks had an average 2 percent dividend yield, which he
said reflected a healthy balance between cash given back to
investors and reinvested in the business.
James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts, said
there was much on the horizon that could derail the rally.
"There are elections in France and Greece and a potentially
disruptive referendum in Ireland. In addition, the European
sovereign-debt crisis is far from resolved. Attention could soon
turn to Portugal which needs to refinance 9.7 billion euros of
debt maturing in September 2013," he warned.
THINK TWICE
Firms which pay regular, growing dividends are typically
dream investments for money managers with annual return targets
to hit or for pension funds locked into a continuous battle to
match liabilities.
But surprise dividend hikes or companies who shell out
above-average payouts are not always popular among investors,
especially if they feel cash could be better spent elsewhere.
"I think AstraZeneca is a value trap," said Simon
Gergel, manager of the Allianz RCM UK Equity Income Fund and
colleague of Winkelmann's said.
"Over the next 6 years I expect its EPS to fall 30 percent
despite buying back 30 percent of their equity. Drugs accounting
for 50 percent of Astra's sales go off-patent in the U.S in this
period. There's little in the pipeline and cost cutting in R&D
means it would be brave to assume too much new comes through."
Hedge fund manager Man Group whose 2011 payout was
uncovered and whose 2012 payout is also expected to be higher
than earnings, joined the ranks of possible dividend
overspenders last month, according to RBC Capital Markets.
Man announced a new dividend policy that will see it pay out
100 percent of management fee earnings as dividends and then
give performance fee earnings to shareholders over time via
dividends and/or buybacks.
While the acute atmosphere of crisis in stock markets has
begun to lift, some fund managers said they were not expecting
to see any quick end to the funding strains faced by the
majority of companies.
"In a more volatile period of economic trading you might
find that those companies are vulnerable to getting caught out,
either by not being able to sustain those dividends or
potentially needing emergency fund-raisings," Gervais Williams,
fund manager at MAM Funds said.
An unprecedented concerted action to cut interest rates in
the world's biggest economies helped to keep the number of
bankruptcies in the wake of the 2008 turmoil unusually low but
corporate pain has only been delayed not avoided altogether.
"Banks will continue to be cautious about lending and
companies will struggle to roll-over finance particularly in
tougher trading conditions ... it will difficult for companies
to make more profit than they have lately," he said.
"I think there will be a lot more companies going bust. And
of course before they do that some will no doubt try to get a
right issue away," Williams said.