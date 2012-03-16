Diving-China scoop all four golds at World Series in Dubai

DUBAI, March 16 China's medal prospects at the London Olympics were highlighted on Friday when they won all four gold medals up for grabs on the first day of the FINA/Midea Diving World Series in Dubai.

There were individual titles for He Chong in the men's three-metre springboard and Chen Ruolin in the women's 10-metre platform while Cao Yuan and Zhang Yanquan won the men's 10-metre synchro platform event and Wu Minixa and He Zi captured the women's three-metre synchro springboard title.

The success follows a Chinese clean sweep of eight golds at last month's FINA World Cup at the London Aquatic Centre, venue for this year's Olympic diving competition, and the 10 golds on offer at the 2011 world championships in Shanghai.

"I feel great especially as I only trained for two days before competing here, so getting the gold with so little preparation is great," He Chong said through an interpreter as a 2,000 crowd watched the first diving competition in Dubai.

"I will be competing in the whole (world) series (of four events) as it is good preparation for the Olympics. I don't care about what the other divers are doing. I just focus on my preparation, my performance and what I have to do."

Chen, the Olympic, world and World Cup champion, prevailed despite a determined effort from Mexico's Paola Espinosa who finished second, just 3.6 points behind.

"This is a good chance to compete before the Olympics, especially with the very special diving pool and training pool we have here (in Dubai)," Chen told reporters through an interpreter a the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Sports Complex.

FLAWLESS DISPLAY

He Chong, another athlete with Olympic, world and World Cup titles in his locker, always looked comfortable in finishing 25.6 points ahead of Illya Zakharov of Russia.

World Cup winners Cao and Zhang put on a flawless display which earned them the first and only 10 of the night as they immediately took top spot and never relinquished it.

The win launched an early bid by the Chinese duo to retain their world series title as they finished 44 points ahead of Ukraine pairing Oleksandr Gorshkovozov and Oleksandr Bondar.

Wu and He Zi won China's other gold on Friday, 31.68 points ahead of Americans Christina Loukas and Kassidy Cook.

"I think the Chinese are amazing divers. I love watching them," Loukas told reporters. "I think Kassidy and I, if we keep training every day, are taking steps towards competing against the Chinese at these competitions."

Four more gold medals will be decided on the final day of competition on Saturday, in the women's three-metre springboard, the men's 10-metre platform, the three-metre synchro springboard for men and the women's 10-metre synchro platform.

The remaining rounds of the FINA/Midea Diving World Series takes place in Beijing on March 23 and 24, Moscow on April 13 and 14 and Tijuana on April 22 and 23.

A total of 58 athletes from 11 countries have assembled in Dubai with China providing the largest contingent of 11. (Editing by Ken Ferris; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)