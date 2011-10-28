UPDATE 2-Rockwell Collins profit up, budget worries weigh

* Q4 EPS $1.13 vs, est $1.13

* Visibility hard for government business

* Shares down 3.5 pct (Adds estimates, company comment)

Oct 28 Aircraft parts supplier Rockwell Collins Inc (COL.N) said government-related sales may be hard to predict in coming years in wake of budget uncertainties, and its shares fell more than 3 percent on Friday.

Defense companies are bracing for leaner budgets. Rockwell Collins has already felt the sting of tighter times as the U.S. Defense Department canceled three of its programs this year. The company said it cut jobs in its government sector division in its fourth fiscal quarter.

"Growth in government systems will be challenged for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive Clay Jones said during the earnings conference call. He added quarterly government sales may be "increasingly difficult" to predict over the next few years.

Despite pressure on defense, the maker of flight control systems and other electronics for airplanes stands to benefit from a pickup in airplane production and commercial flying. Commercial sales rose 9 percent in the latest quarter while government-related sales fell 2 percent.

Net income came to $175 million, or $1.13 a share, at Rockwell Collins in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $150 million, or 94 cents a share, a year earlier.

The per-share profit was in line with analysts estimates on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total sales rose 2 percent to about $1.3 billion.

The company stood by a prior forecast calling for a profit of $4.40 to $4.60 a share from continuing operations for the fiscal year that began this month.

Rockwell Collins shares were down 3.4 percent to $54.20 in morning trading. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Derek Caney))