DLA Piper to vote on hiring Angel as co-global chmn

* Rare for law firm to place outsider in top position

* Angel led Linklaters to revenues of more than $2 bln

By Leigh Jones

NEW YORK, Oct 26 DLA Piper is considering hiring an outsider, former Linklaters managing partner Tony Angel, as co-global chairman of the 4,200-attorney law firm, a move that is almost unheard of in the legal world.

Angel, 58, would share the top leadership position at DLA Piper with Frank Burch Jr., 63, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

Although recruiting outsiders for leadership positions is a common practice among corporations, law firms almost always hire managers from within.

DLA Piper has submitted Angel's proposed appointment to its partners, the source said.

The addition of Angel also represents a transitional move for DLA Piper. Burch has led it through a series of mergers in the last six years to become the world's largest law firm.

Angel most recently was chief executive officer of Vantage Diagnostics, a London-based health-care data company that he joined about a year ago.

DLA Piper declined to comment on the matter.

Angel, who was managing partner at Linklaters from 1998 to 2007, is credited with leading the London-based law firm to become one of the most profitable ever, with annual revenue of more than $2 billion and earnings per partner of $2.4 million, according to the American Lawyer magazine.

Angel doubled profits at Linklaters in three years, surpassing those of some of the world's richest law firms, including Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Davis Polk & Wardwell.

The move also underscores DLA Piper's commitment to a global strategy. Prior to joining Vantage, Angel was the executive managing director at Standard & Poor's, where he led the McGraw-Hill Cos Inc MHP.N unit's Europe, Middle East and Africa business. (Reporting by Leigh Jones; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)