RPT-India's DLF seeks binding bids for Aman luxury resort chain-sources

(Adds attribution in headline)
MUMBAI/HONG KONG Oct 11 DLF , India's
largest developer, has asked bidders for its luxury hotel chain
Amanresorts International to make binding offers within two
weeks in a deal that could fetch at least $400 million, sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DLF has asked for about six final bids from a pool of 10
non-binding bids in a process managed by Goldman Sachs
and Citigroup , which is expected to be completed in a
month's time, one of the sources said.
Private equity firms, luxury hotel groups and sovereign
wealth funds submitted non-binding bids, sources said.
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional
was set to buy a stake in Aman for around $300 million last
year, Indian media said, while LVMH , the world's
biggest luxury goods group, declined to comment last month on a
Bloomberg report it was bidding for the chain.
The Indian developer expects bids in excess of $400 million,
a company official told Reuters. The assets for sale include 22
hotels in 12 countries, but not the Aman resort in New Delhi.
DLF, which had net debt of 215.24 billion rupees ($4.4
billion) at the end of June, plans to reduce its debt pile by
25-30 billion rupees in the current fiscal year through sales of
non-core assets, it has said.
A spokesperson for DLF declined to comment on the sale when
reached by Reuters.
($1 = 48.975 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Henry Foy, Sumeet Chatterjee and Steven Aldred;
Editing by Tony Munroe)