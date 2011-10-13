LVMH, HNA, Middle East fund to bid for India DLF's Amanresorts-sources

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Oct 13 LVMH , the world's biggest luxury goods group, China's HNA Group and a Middle Eastern fund are expected to submit binding bids for Indian developer DLF's luxury hotel chain Amanresorts International, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
DLF declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
DLF has asked for six final bids in a process managed by Goldman Sachs and Citigroup , which is expected to be completed in a month's time and could fetch at least $400 million. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Henry Foy and Stephen Aldred; editing by Malini Menon)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: