UPDATE 1-Blackstone affiliate in $153 mln India property deal

BRIEF-Medtronic announces Health Canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Medtronic announces health canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Buys firm that owns SEZ from DLF and its partner
* Indian property sector struggling with access to capital
NEW DELHI Dec 28 An affiliate of U.S. private equity giant Blackstone has bought a firm that owns a special economic zone in India from the country's top listed developer DLF Ltd and its partner for 8.1 billion rupees ($153 million).
The deal comes at a time when the debt-laden sector is struggling with falling property prices as rising interest rates deter residential buyers and funding for builders becomes scarce as economic growth slows in Asia's third-largest economy.
DLF held 67 percent in the firm, DLF Ackruti Info Parks (Pune) Ltd, that owns a notified information technology-based special economic zone in western Indian city of Pune prior to the sale, it said in a statement on Wednesday, with the remainder owned by its partner Hubtown Ltd.
DLF, which had net debt of more than $4 billion rupees at the end of September, plans to sell up to $566 million worth of assets by March next year to cut debt, including its luxury Amanresorts chain in a deal set to raise around $400 million.
Ahead of the announcement, shares in DLF closed 0.7 percent higher in a Mumbai market that fell 0.92 percent.
The global real estate fund of Morgan Stanley is in talks with Mumbai-based Sheth Developers to invest $100 million to $125 million in a residential project in India's financial capital, sources told Reuters last week.
Private equity funds have invested $10.2 billion in Indian property sector since March 2006, a Nomura report said in May, of which $8.2 billion was invested during the boom years of 2006-2008.
Nomura expects private equity investors to exit roughly $5 billion of Indian property investments in the next two to three years.
* Medtronic announces health canada licence for drug-coated balloon
* Fir Tree Inc reports a 6 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kT2xyp) Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Prudential Financial Inc will continue to follow current U.S. financial rules, despite reviews of those rules mandated by President Donald Trump's administration, the insurer's chairman and chief executive, John Strangfeld, said on Thursday.