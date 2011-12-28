版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 28日 星期三 21:16 BJT

India DLF, partner sell JV to Blackstone affiliate for $153 mln

NEW DELHI Dec 28 DLF Ltd, India's top listed real estate firm, said on Wednesday the company and its joint venture partner sold their entire holding in a firm that owns a special economic zone for 8.1 billion rupees to an affiliate of Blackstone.

DLF owned 67 percent of the firm, while its joint-venture partner Hubtown had the remainder prior to the sale, DLF said in a statement.

