Elliott's stake in DMG Mori AG falls to 0.8 pct from 15.2 pct

BRIEF-Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
FRANKFURT, April 7 DMG Mori AG said on Thursday that hedge fund Elliott's holding in the German machine tool maker had shrunk to 0.8 percent from 15.2 percent, a day after it said Japan's DMG Mori Co Ltd had hiked its stake above 75 percent.
DMG Mori AG had declined to say on Wednesday whether its Japanese parent had bought shares from hedge fund Elliott to boost its stake from 60.6 percent previously. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
* Nielsen & AT&T agree on multi-year deal to use set-top-box viewing data for ratings measurement
* Ceragon Networks -Receives over $60 million in orders for its IP-20 platform from Tier 1 mobile operator in India to support rapid 4G network expansion
Jan 18 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of another set of big bank earnings and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech.