Daily Mail appoints new chief financial officer

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.
Collier, who joins from news and information company Thomson Reuters Corp , takes up the post on May 2, the publisher said.
Collier held the post of CFO at Thomson Reuters' Financial and Risk unit, the company said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.