版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 6日 星期四 15:09 BJT

Daily Mail appoints new chief financial officer

April 6 Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday it has appointed Tim Collier as group chief financial officer, filling the post vacated by Stephen Daintith, who left the group to join Rolls-Royce.

Collier, who joins from news and information company Thomson Reuters Corp , takes up the post on May 2, the publisher said.

Collier held the post of CFO at Thomson Reuters' Financial and Risk unit, the company said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐